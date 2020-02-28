Child found safe as Jonesboro police investigate home invasion

Child found safe as Jonesboro police investigate home invasion
Jonesboro police are investigating a home invasion Thursday evening in which a 6-month-old baby was taken from a home, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 27, 2020 at 10:23 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 10:53 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A six-month-old baby was found safe as Jonesboro police continue to investigate a home invasion Thursday evening, according to Jonesboro police.

Officers got a call around 9:20 p.m. Feb. 27 about the home invasion in the 1700 block of Arch Street.

Details are scarce but a red Dodge Charger was seen in the area, police said. Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the child was returned safe to a family member Thursday evening.

However, detectives are investigating.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.