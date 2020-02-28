Child found safe as Jonesboro police investigate home invasion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A six-month-old baby was found safe as Jonesboro police continue to investigate a home invasion Thursday evening, according to Jonesboro police.
Officers got a call around 9:20 p.m. Feb. 27 about the home invasion in the 1700 block of Arch Street.
Details are scarce but a red Dodge Charger was seen in the area, police said. Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the child was returned safe to a family member Thursday evening.
However, detectives are investigating.
