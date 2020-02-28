Jonesboro police respond to crash along I-555

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are at the scene of a crash along I-555, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page.
Authorities asked people to avoid the area due to the crash, with all northbound lanes are closed between Caraway Road and Harrisburg Road. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28, according to police.
Traffic is being rerouted to Browns Lane Access, officials said.
One person has been taken to a hospital due to the situation, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.