Jonesboro police respond to crash along I-555
Jonesboro police responded to a crash in the northbound lane of I-555. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 28, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 5:24 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are at the scene of a crash along I-555, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area due to the crash, with all northbound lanes are closed between Caraway Road and Harrisburg Road. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28, according to police.

⚠️ AVOID Hwy 63 until further notice - all northbound lanes will be CLOSED between Caraway and Harrisburg. Traffic will...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, February 28, 2020

Traffic is being rerouted to Browns Lane Access, officials said.

One person has been taken to a hospital due to the situation, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.