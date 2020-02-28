Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-ARKANSAS
2 violations upheld for Hot Springs medical pot dispensary
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State regulators have dismissed one violation and sustained two others against a medical marijuana dispensary in Hot Springs. The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted Wednesday to sustain two violations against Green Springs Medical dispensary. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Hot Springs dispensary is the state's most successful since opening May 1, selling more than 1,400 pounds of medical marijuana as of Feb. 14. The board also decided Wednesday to reduce the facility's fine from $7,025 to $1,000, noting that the dispensary's owner has been cooperative with investigators and put in an effort to comply with regulations.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SUPER-TUESDAY
Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. The move is in part a recognition of Joe Biden's strength in South Carolina, with most of the focus on the margin of his victory and who might come in second place. But it's also an effort to tap into the hundreds of delegates at stake in the Super Tuesday contests. About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.
ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
Nonprofit head sentenced to 30 months in corruption probe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The former head of a defunct Arkansas nonprofit has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for diverting more than $120,000 from the group to an unnamed state senator in a widening corruption probe. A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Jerry Walsh, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiring to divert more than $380,000 from South Arkansas Youth Services without the authority of the group's board. Prosecutors say the scheme involved diverting the money to a state senator and the lobbying firm of Rusty Cranford, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to bribing three former lawmakers.
ALCOHOL SALES-MOUNTAIN HOME
Voters in Mountain Home to consider Sunday alcohol sales
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Voters in Mountain Home will decide next week whether to allow the off-premises sales of alcohol on Sundays, as more and more cities and counties consider the loosening of alcohol restrictions throughout Arkansas. The Baxter Bulletin reports that the measure to allow Sunday alcohol sales at grocery stores, gas stations and liquor stores is on the March 3 ballot. Under a 2009 state law, municipalities can call a citywide election to decide whether off-premises alcohol sales can be permitted on Sundays.
PENTAGON ARREST
Arkansas man charged with trying to blow up car at Pentagon
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been arrested on charges he tried to blow up a car at the Pentagon. Matthew Dmitri Richardson of Fayetteville made an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, a day after his arrest. A federal complaint says a Pentagon police officer saw the 19-year-old Richardson standing next to a car and using a cigarette lighter to ignite a piece of fabric that he'd placed in the vehicle's gas tank. The complaint says Richardson said he was going to “blow this vehicle up," as well as himself. Richardson is being held pending a detention hearing Thursday.
TEXARKANA PASTOR ARRESTED
Texarkana pastor accused of sexual assault back in custody
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A Texarkana pastor accused of sexual misconduct by 13 people is back in custody. Fifty-six-year-old Logan Wesley III is being held in the Bowie County jail on $1.25 million bond after a grand jury this month returned an indictment with 18 felony counts involving three girls. He was arrested in November on a single felony charge involving one victim and was released after posting $100,000 bond. The Texarkana Gazette reports during a hearing Monday, a judge refused to lower Wesley's new bail and release him on the earlier bond. Wesley is accused of using his status as pastor of a Texarkana, Arkansas, church to sexually abuse young girls.