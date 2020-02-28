Man arrested after trying to stab someone, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces an aggravated assault charge after police say he tried to stab someone with a knife Wednesday, according to Jonesboro police.
Nicholas Jones, 19, Jonesboro was arrested Feb. 26 after Jonesboro police went to an apartment in the 600 block of Gladiolus due to a domestic disturbance.
The victim and a witness both told police that Jones had taken a knife and attempted to stab the victim during an argument, according to a probable cause affidavit.
“The victim stated that if the witness had not intervened and physically restrained Jones, he would have been successful in stabbing the victim with the knife,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “Officers on scene noted a minor cut to the witness’ face. The witness stated that this injury occurred when he attempted to restrain Jones.”
A $10,000 bond was set Thursday for Jones by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
Jones is set to be arraigned March 27 in circuit court.
Jones is also facing separate charges on suspicion of terroristic threatening and theft from Jonesboro.
Jonesboro police said last year that Jones reportedly threatened to shoot up a home, as well as thefts at the Walmart on Highland Drive and West Parker Road.
According to Arkansas Court Connect, Jones is set to appear in court June 2 for plea and June 15-19 for trial in both cases.
