NYITCOM at A-State holds program for high school students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, high school students from around Region 8 got some hands-on experience in the medical field thanks to a program at NYITCOM.
The structure, function and technology program gives high school students an in-depth look at what medical students at NYITCOM do, as well as gives them a hands-on opportunity to decide if the medical field is something they would like to pursue.
Associate Director of Pipeline Programs for NYITCOM at A-State Brent Owens said it all starts with getting students interested at a young age.
“The more people we can get interested in medicine, the better,” said Owens. “Nursing, medical school whatever it is in their future, we want to get them interested and excited about it because the best way to get more doctors for an area is to train them from that area.”
Erin Davis is an 11th-grade student at Westside High School.
She said the hands-on experience Friday was a great way to help students decide if they might want to go into the medical field when they graduate.
“I just think it’s great to, you know, have an opportunity to look at it to see if it’s what you’re really thinking what is not,” said Davis.
Students spent time with faculty and medical students in the simulation lab, OMM lab, and anatomy lab.
They had opportunities to learn about osteopathic medicine, work with some of the equipment the school has, and ask questions about medical school.
NYITCOM will host more schools in the next couple of weeks for the program.
