Officials identify naked body found in Cross County

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Officials have identified a body found Wednesday in Cross County, Arkansas as a missing man from Little Rock.
The Arkansas State Crime Lab has confirmed the body that was found in a field off U.S. Highway 64 is Ryan L. Miles.
Miles was reported missing by his family on Tuesday.
His cause of death is unknown at this time. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine.
Anyone with information should contact the Cross County Sheriffs Office at 870-238-5700.
