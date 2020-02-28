Paragould police ask public to be careful on gift card scam

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police are reminding people of the old saying, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," as they ask residents to be careful in a reported gift card scam.
According to a post on the Paragould Police Department Facebook page, several Paragould residents have gotten a FedEx envelope in the mail with a check for over $2,000.
There are also instructions for people to do something else.
“Along with the check were detailed directions for the recipient of the check to take the money and purchase Walmart gift cards. The directions would then instruct the recipient to text the gift card information to a particular phone number,” Paragould police said in the post. “Please understand that this is a scam. Should you receive one of these types of envelopes, please do not attempt to cash the check.”
Paragould police are asking residents to either shred the envelope and check, then throw it in the trash or call police.
