Parking craze ahead of events in and around First National Bank Arena

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An anticipated sell-out crowd and additional events near the First National Bank arena have officials urging drivers to plan their routes.
A total of three large events will happen Saturday, Feb. 29. Those events include a Jason Aldean concert at FNBA, Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball at the Red Wolf Convention Center, and a student theatre production at the Fowler Center.
Arena management have created a traffic flow map.
A total of three entrances are located at the top left and right corners of the map, and the bottom right corner. Those can be found on Alumni Boulevard and Aggie Road.
Depending on which entrance and direction you enter, will guide you to your destination. Marketing director Bill Smith says it’s to keep traffic moving.
“It’s maximized to keep a lot of one-way traffic, so the cars know where the people are and the people know where the cars are coming from,” he says.
If drivers enter off of Aggie Road, Smith says both right lanes will enter onto Olympic Drive. Keep in mind, if drivers are in the left lane, that traffic will be guided into the Arena parking lot.
Drivers in the right lane will enter the baseball parking lot.
The Convention Center parking is reserved for JA members and hotel guests.
Smith says to be mindful of carrying cash Saturday evening. People parking for the Arena event must have $10 for parking fees.
The clear bag policy will be in full effect for the concert.
Both the University Police Department and Jonesboro Police Department will aid in traffic flow and stops.
