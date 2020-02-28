Red Wolves Road to the Show: Zuber tosses scoreless inning Thursday in Spring Training

PHOENIX (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf got another opportunity on his Road to the Show.
Tyler Zuber tossed a scoreless 6th inning Thursday in a Royals loss to the Brewers. He struck out the first batter, allowed a single, then got a double play to retire the side. In 2 appearances in Spring Training, Zuber has 3 strikeouts in 2 shutout innings. He’s allowed 1 hit.
The Arkansas State alum was invited to Kansas City Spring Training after an impressive 2019 in the minors. Zuber went 4-4 with a 1.79 ERA with 21 saves between A and AA last season in the Royals organization.
