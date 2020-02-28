School based clinic provides services for students in need

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District’s school-based health clinic has been open almost a year now, providing important services for their students and staff.
In the last nine weeks alone, the school clinic provided mental and physical health care services to almost 150 students.
The clinic’s services are available to all students at the Highland School District from preschool to high school ages, as well as faculty and staff.
The clinic at Highland School District is one of just three school-based clinics in Northeast Arkansas.
Clinic Coordinator Ben Cravens said having a clinic on campus allows the school to help families get students the care they need.
“The school can transport the child over to the health clinic, they can see the doctor, get a script, and possibly by the time their parents make it up here, they’ve already seen the doctor," said Cravens.
The school-based clinic at Highland is all thanks to a grant for more than half a million dollars.
The grant is spread out across five years with the plan to be self-sustaining at the end of the five years.
Right now, the student clinic offers physical and mental health services, but they are planning to expand to offer dental and vision care.
