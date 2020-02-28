Sheriff: Jail matron arrested, fired for stealing inmate’s medication

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman entrusted with guarding inmates at a county jail found herself not only on the wrong side of the law but also out of a job.
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested Tiffany Gail Johnson, 37, of Mountain Home on suspicion of stealing an inmate’s medication.
According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, a jail inmate’s prescription for hydrocodone was secured in the jail nurse’s cart. At the time, 19 pills were counted and noted.
On Thursday, when the inmate received his pills, he told the nurse the bottle contained fewer pills.
Another count was taken, the sheriff said, and it was discovered that six of the hydrocodone pills were missing.
The jail nurse alerted supervisors who then reviewed surveillance video of the detention center.
The video showed Johnson open the medicine cart at 5:30 a.m. Thursday “without authorization or legitimate purpose,” the sheriff said.
During a subsequent interrogation, Johnson reportedly admitted to investigators she stole six hydrocodone pills prescribed to the inmate.
After speaking with the prosecuting attorney, investigators arrested Johnson on the following charges:
- Breaking or entering
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Controlled substance-fraudulent practices
- Theft of property
She was booked into the detention center and released an hour later after posting a $5,000 bond.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in circuit court on March 5.
Montgomery said Johnson began working at the sheriff’s office in October 2017 as a part-time jail matron. She became a full-time employee in February 2018.
Following her arrest, the sheriff fired her.
