Sheriff’s office warns of phone scamming

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One sheriff is warning residents to not be “spoofed” when a stranger calls.
Randolph County Kevin Bell says someone by the name of “Allan Brook” is calling citizens claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office and demanding they pay fines directly on the phone.
Bell says this is a scam.
The department never calls anyone over the phone to pay for fines, he said. What’s more, no named “Allan Brooke” works for him.
To report a suspicious call, contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 892-8888.
