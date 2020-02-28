Sun Belt releases 2020 football schedule

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference
The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN unveiled the league’s 2020 football schedule, headlined by a slate of seven midweek games on ESPN2 and ESPNU.The broadcast schedule for the first three weeks of the regular season, including start times for midweek contests, will be announced at a later date.
Beginning with the fourth week through the end of the regular season, network designations and start times will be determined 12 days prior to each week’s games.
Kicking off the Sun Belt’s midweek schedule is the cross-divisional clash between the participants in the first two Sun Belt Football Championship games. Appalachian State welcomes Louisiana to Kidd Brewer Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 7 on ESPN2. Seven days later on Oct. 14, Georgia Southern plays host to Appalachian State at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in another midweek showdown on ESPN2. Five consecutive Thursday night matchups on ESPNU fill the heart of the conference slate – Texas State at Troy on Oct. 8, Georgia State at Arkansas State on Oct. 15, ULM at South Alabama on Oct. 22, Coastal Carolina at Georgia State on Oct. 29 and Arkansas State at Louisiana on Nov. 5.
The 2020 season marks the ninth-straight year that all Sun Belt regular-season football home games will receive live coverage on the ESPN family of networks. Beginning with the 2020-21 academic year, all Sun Belt men’s and women’s basketball home games to go along with all football home games are slated to receive live coverage on the ESPN family of networks.
The 2020 Sun Belt Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 5 on ESPN or ESPN2. Following the title game, the Sun Belt is guaranteed a minimum of five spots in bowl games for the fifth-straight season. The league’s bowl affiliations and matchups for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date. The Sun Belt is coming off a historic 2019 season that saw league teams record four wins against Autonomy Five conference opponents in the same season for the first time in conference history, including firsts for Georgia State and Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State becoming the first team in conference history to achieve two wins against Autonomy Five schools in the same season. The Mountaineers earned the conference’s first in-season College Football Playoff ranking and closed their milestone season ranked 20th in the final CFP Rankings, 19th in the final Associated Press Top 25 and 18th in the final Amway Coaches powered by USA Today Sports Top 25. Appalachian State and Louisiana clashed in the second edition of the Sun Belt Football Championship Game in the first-ever matchup between conference foes sporting 10 or more wins. The Sun Belt finished with a .600 bowl winning percentage, earning three wins in its five postseason matchups, to finish second to the Southeastern Conference (8-2, .800) and first among the Group of Five conferences. The conference holds the best bowl winning percentage (.667, 14-7) among all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences over the last four seasons (2016-19). With 25 non-conference wins (regular season and postseason), the conference reset its all-time high set in 2018.
Arkansas State
9/5 at Memphis
9/12 Howard
9/19 at Michigan
9/26 Tulsa
10/3 at Coastal Carolina*
10/15 Georgia State* (ESPNU)
10/24 at Appalachian State*
10/31 Troy*
11/5 at Louisiana* (ESPNU)
11/14 ULM*
11/21 at Texas State*
11/28 South Alabama*
