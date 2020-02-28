Sun Belt releases 2020 football schedule

The 2020 Sun Belt Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 5 on ESPN or ESPN2. Following the title game, the Sun Belt is guaranteed a minimum of five spots in bowl games for the fifth-straight season. The league’s bowl affiliations and matchups for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date. The Sun Belt is coming off a historic 2019 season that saw league teams record four wins against Autonomy Five conference opponents in the same season for the first time in conference history, including firsts for Georgia State and Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State becoming the first team in conference history to achieve two wins against Autonomy Five schools in the same season. The Mountaineers earned the conference’s first in-season College Football Playoff ranking and closed their milestone season ranked 20th in the final CFP Rankings, 19th in the final Associated Press Top 25 and 18th in the final Amway Coaches powered by USA Today Sports Top 25. Appalachian State and Louisiana clashed in the second edition of the Sun Belt Football Championship Game in the first-ever matchup between conference foes sporting 10 or more wins. The Sun Belt finished with a .600 bowl winning percentage, earning three wins in its five postseason matchups, to finish second to the Southeastern Conference (8-2, .800) and first among the Group of Five conferences. The conference holds the best bowl winning percentage (.667, 14-7) among all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences over the last four seasons (2016-19). With 25 non-conference wins (regular season and postseason), the conference reset its all-time high set in 2018.