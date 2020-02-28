Total Life Healthcare program holds annual Sweetheart Dance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Members with St. Bernards Total Life Healthcare program spent Friday afternoon singing, dancing, and enjoying some bingo.
The program held its annual Sweetheart Dance for a fun twist on how members normally spend time together.
Marketing Intake Coordinator Rachel Rivers said the Total Life Healthcare program is a way to help senior citizens stay independent.
“The whole goal of total life healthcare is to keep seniors safe and in their own home as long as we can. So we provide any support service for the senior or their family to keep them at home,” said Rivers.
A king and queen were announced at the dance, and members also enjoyed a photo booth.
To learn more about Total Life Healthcare, visit the website here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.