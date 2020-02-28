UAMS offers a new option for expectant mothers during labor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - UAMS is offering a new option for mothers in labor who don’t want to take medication while giving birth.
According to a report from content partner KARK, doctors are introducing Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, during labor.
The new treatment aims to help decrease the anxiety of mothers by putting them in a more euphoric state.
Dr. Nirvana Manning, who serves as the Women’s Health Service Line Director, says that after launching Nitrous oxide this month, it has become extremely popular, with several of her patients bringing it up during OBGYN visits.
The doctors say that the Nitrous will not affect the baby, and they also say that if the mother can receive a traditional epidural if the pain becomes too much, according to KARK.
And as a bonus, UAMS says that they are not charging patients for using Nitrous.
