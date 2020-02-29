Area town sees vandalism and trash piled, mayor vows to clean it up

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County mayor said Friday that she has seen a lot of problems pile up in her town in recent weeks.
She said the city also plans to clean it up.
According to a post on her Facebook page, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said the city has seen problems with picnic tables piled up at Cedar Park, benches at Cedar Park being destroyed as well as vandalism at the skate park ramps.
The problems, Lewallen said in the post, have frustrated her and residents alike.
“Recently all the benches at Cedar Park were deliberately destroyed. When spring is near, the parks employees go through the parks to repair benches, tables and playground equipment and to prepare for mowing and trimming. For the past several years, volunteers have come out to help in the parks. Employees from Columbia Forest Products did this 2 years in a row,” Lewallen said in the post. “It is discouraging for the volunteers and the City to put time, effort and money in trying to maintain and improve our parks when some in the public try to destroy everything.”
Lewallen said it will cost nearly $200,000 alone to replace equipment at the skate park ramps.
“Vandals have ruined the riding surfaces and painted graffiti everywhere. Those few ruin it for the people who do appreciate the parks,” Lewallen said.
However, Lewallen said the city plans to work to fix the problems.
“Now that warm weather is coming, the City will make every effort to clean up the destruction and work to make the parks enjoyable for our citizens,” Lewallen said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.