Arkansas State baseball falls in extras Friday at #18 Dallas Baptist

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State (4-5) baseball team battled to extra innings with No. 18 Dallas Baptist but couldn’t find a way to close out DBU down the stretch, when it dropped a 5-4 contest to the Patriots, Friday evening at Honer Field.
Drew Tipton represented the go-ahead run, in the tenth inning, when he walked, then had back-to-back steals before scoring on a bases loaded Sky-Lar Culver hit by pitch. However, a two-run, walk off single by Jimmy Glowenke, in the bottom of the tenth, gave the Patriots the win.
Will Nash (5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 5 K, 0 BB) had a solid outing out of the bullpen when he tossed 5.0 innings only allowing two hits and two runs while earning five strikeouts. Kollin Stone (0-2) picked up his second loss of the season, scattering three hits while striking out three.
Dallas Baptist (7-2) put up the first run of the contest, in the third inning, when Jeffery David singled through the right side, then Blayne Jones grounded out to third, before Ben McConnell reached on an error, which scored Jeffery David. McConnell finished the night with a respectable four stolen bases.
Liam Hicks ignited the Red Wolves offensively, in the third inning, when he sent a two-run homerun to right. Hicks finished the night with two RBI, a hit and two walks, both were intentional.
Dallas Baptist evened things up (2-2), in the sixth inning, when Jimmy Glowenke struck out swinging, but reached on a passed ball, which also scored Austin Bell. Three of the five Patriot runs came as results of Arkansas State errors.
The Scarlet and Black was able to even things up (3-3), in the seventh inning, when Sky-Lar Culver put himself in scoring position after an E7, then later advanced to third on a passed ball. A Dallas Baptist error later brought home Culver. The Red Wolves had a two-out base loaded opportunity in the inning but wasn’t able to capitalize after Drew Tipton struck out swinging.
The Red Wolves will be back in action at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, for game two of its three-game series against No. 18 Dallas Baptist.
