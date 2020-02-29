Arkansas State bowling 2nd after Day 1 of Big Red Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State Women’s bowling team is in second place after the first day of competition at the Big Red Invitational in Lincoln, Neb.
The Red Wolves finished the first round 4-1, with a total pinfall of 5,127 on an impressive 202.5 average.
“I’m really proud of the way we competed today,” said A-State head bowling coach Justin Kostick. “If we compete like we did today, for the rest of the tournament, we will have a chance to put ourselves in position to be successful.”
Arkansas State will continue action at the Big Red Invite, Saturday, Feb. 29 when it competes in traditional style matches at Hollywood Bowl. Sunday's events are scheduled to begin at 9:25 a.m.
Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women's bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women's Bowling page on Facebook.
