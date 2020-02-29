Blytheville man arrested in apparent road-rage incident

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man faces a felony charge after Brookland police say he reportedly tried to run a woman off the road.
Jordan Landon Gifford, 27, Blytheville was arrested Feb. 27 on suspicion of aggravated assault and violation of a no-contact order (2nd offense).
According to a probable cause affidavit, Brookland police went to Jordan’s Quik Stop Feb. 27 after getting a call about a person being run off the road that turned into a dispute.
Brookland police then went to a home on North Oak Street to speak to the victim.
The victim told police she was leaving her house when Gifford approached her.
“She had walked out of her residence to leave for work and was about to enter her Jeep, when she heard a male yell for her to come to him. She observed that he was a couple of houses down, and noticed that he appeared agitated,” Brookland police said in the affidavit. “He continued to yell for her to come over to him before he started walking in her direction. (Victim) said that she wasn’t sure what was going on, but she feared what he was about to do, so she jumped in her Jeep and locked the doors.”
The victim then left on Oak Street, but Gifford followed in his vehicle and caught up to her. From there, the victim said Gifford tried to pass her, gestured for her to pull over and tried to box her in, police said.
The victim told police that Gifford pursued her onto Highway 49.
“Once again, pulled beside her gesturing for her to stop and pull over. She continued, and he finally stopped and did a U-turn and headed back south,” Brookland police said.
Brookland police then went back to North Oak Street to speak to another woman who lived in the area. According to the affidavit, there was a no-contact order between Gifford and that woman; and that Gifford was recently arrested for violating the order.
“(Woman) stated that Jordan had stayed the night, but began getting high this morning and acting erratic. She stated that he pulled out a large knife and went outside and threatened to slash her car seats,” Brookland police said in the affidavit.
The second woman said she then left and was not aware of the incident between Gifford and her neighbor, police said.
Brookland police were later able to track Gifford and found him.
“Brookland officers used GPS information from Jordan’s ankle monitor to locate him at the Kum and Go on Highway 18 and took him into custody. Jordan said that he only yelled at the neighbor, thinking it was his girlfriend and denied chasing her in a car. Information from his GPS ankle monitor shows otherwise; and matches the neighbor’s account of what happened,” Brookland police said in the affidavit.
A $100,000 cash only bond was set for Gifford Friday.
Gifford will be arraigned March 27 in circuit court.
