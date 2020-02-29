“Close before you doze” helps people at home after Batesville firefighters respond to fire

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A closed door may have saved the lives of people who were at home as Batesville firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday.
According to a post on the Batesville Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters went to Case Street around 3:10 a.m. Feb. 27 about the fire.
“The living room was involved in heavy fire and extension into the attic, which brings up another point. The phrase ‘close before you doze’ was proven. A kids room next to the living room was almost untouched, but did have light smoke. It’s very possible that the closed door saved the lives of those inside,” Batesville firefighters said in the post.
The people who were at home had minor injuries and were treated by EMS at the scene.
