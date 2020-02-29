Farmers and Ag experts are reacting to the huge Dicamba lawsuit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Local farmers and Ag experts wonder what's next for the industry following this month's multi-million dollar Dicamba verdict.
“It’s disheartening to see within the Ag community that we’re having to deal with a conflict like this,” Farmer Laura Nothdurft said.
She said they've used the product in their own fields and had no problems.
“I know a lot of people that work at the Ag companies, and I don’t feel like there’s a bad guy in the situation”
She admitted Dicamba is different from other herbicides.
"Maybe it wasn't the best product but it was what we were asking for, but the rules are so extensive that it makes it hard sometimes for farmers to squeeze it in and just the right time of day," Nothdurft said.
Nothdurth said she doesn’t think the lawsuit will change the relationship between farmers, and agriculture companies.
"They obviously depend on us to get the resistance, and we rely on them to get the tools and products that we need," she said.
Anthony Ohmes works for the University of Missouri Extension office in Jackson.
He hopes farmers will now do three things.
“We want them to educate themselves on the herbicide label, understanding the label, and reading the label,” Ohmes said.
Nothdurft said she thinks this is just one roadblock farmers and Ag companies will get through.
"In the long term picture of the history and ag companies this is very small snippet and in large the relationship has been very good and I think going forward it will be also but we obviously got to sit down and look at this problem."
Ohmes said if you’re a farmer and have questions about the herbicide you’re using reach out to your local extension office for help.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.