Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Ted Simmons got his first closeup look at the Baseball Hall of Fame and was awestruck. He called his tour Thursday “totally overwhelming and humbling, to say the very least. You’re asking yourself every five seconds _ what on earth makes you feel as though you belong in this place?" Simmons was elected in December at age 70 and more than three decades after his last game in the major leagues, the first player to be picked for enshrinement after being on the writers' ballot just one year. He'll be inducted July 26 with Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the late Marvin Miller, the former players’ association head.