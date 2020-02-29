Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Salvador Pérez was back behind the plate for the first time since Tommy John surgery. The six-time All-Star caught the first four innings of the Kansas City Royals' 3-1 loss to a San Francisco split squad. The 29-year-old had not caught in a game since Sept. 26, 2018. He is a five-time Gold Glove winner, Pérez hurt a ligament in his right elbow during drills in spring training last year, and Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed Tommy John surgery on March 6.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was back in the lineup after a series of tests and monitoring that included 24 hours with a wearable device. Nimmo was removed from the starting lineup before Wednesday's game against Houston after a physical raised concern because of an irregular heartbeat. Nimmo played center field and went 1 for 2 with a run in a 3-2 win over St. Louis. Right-hander Marcus Stroman and designated hitter Robinson Canó made their spring training debuts. Stroman worked two innings and allowed Paul Goldschmidt's homer. Canó walked and flied out.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The big men at the NFL scouting combine came up big under the Friday night lights at Lucas Oil Field. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor ran the fastest 40-yard dash among the running backs at 4.39 seconds even though he is the third-heaviest running back in this year's class. Also turning heads was Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. He ran the 40-yard dash if 5.1 seconds despite weighing in at a whopping 357 pounds. Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs also made a huge impression. He led the offensive linemen with a 4.85 time in the 40 and impressed teams in other drills.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A handful of players at the NFL scouting combine got a big head start in their preparations because of family members who've played pro football. Some have famous fathers such as Louisiana State tight end Thaddeus Moss. He's the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. Others have uncles who played in the NFL such as Arizona State punter Michael Turk. He's the nephew of former punter Matt Turk and ex-offensive lineman Daniel Turk. The University of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. plays the same position as his father did for the Vikings. They are among the 330 prospects at the combine in Indianapolis.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Kentucky is set to host No. 15 Auburn to highlight the Southeastern Conference's weekend slate of games. The Wildcats have won seven in a row and can secure at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a victory. The Tigers won the first match-up 75-66 on Feb. 1, their second straight victory over Kentucky and fourth in the last seven meetings. Since that loss the Wildcats have won five times by a total of 31 points. Kentucky's streak is its longest this season and has been led by guard Immanuel Quickley, who has averaged 21.5 points during the run.
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Ted Simmons got his first closeup look at the Baseball Hall of Fame and was awestruck. He called his tour Thursday “totally overwhelming and humbling, to say the very least. You’re asking yourself every five seconds _ what on earth makes you feel as though you belong in this place?" Simmons was elected in December at age 70 and more than three decades after his last game in the major leagues, the first player to be picked for enshrinement after being on the writers' ballot just one year. He'll be inducted July 26 with Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the late Marvin Miller, the former players’ association head.
UNDATED (AP) — There are two intriguing games in the Big 12 on Saturday that feature teams that are likely locks for the NCAA Tournament against teams that have some work to do. The first happens in Lubbock, where Texas takes on No. 22 Texas Tech in a game that could help to solidify the Longhorns' at-large resume. The second happens in Morgantown, where Oklahoma plays No. 20 West Virginia. Elsewhere, top-ranked Kansas visits Kansas State in the first meeting between the schools since their game in Lawrence ended in a brawl that spilled into the stands.
UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State at Maryland highlights a strong slate of weekend matchups in the Big Ten as the conference race enters the closing stretch. The ninth-ranked Terrapins are 15-0 at home. They beat the Spartans 67-60 on the road two weeks ago. Maryland has a two-game lead on 24th-ranked Michigan State with three games left in the regular season. Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin are in a four-way tie for second place with the Spartans. The Terrapins haven't finished first in conference play since tying Duke for first place when they were still in the ACC in 2009-10.