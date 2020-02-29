Huffine hits 2 HR, 6 RBI Friday for #22 Arkansas softball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg native had a career day at the plate on Friday.
Keely Huffine hit 2 homers and drove in 6 as #22 Arkansas won twice at the Woo Pig Classic. Huffine began the Villanova matchup with a RBI triple in the 2nd inning. She followed that up with a 3-run blast in the 3rd.
Huffine went yard in the 4th inning against Kent State. Fellow NEA native Braxton Burnside had 4 hits in the doubleheader sweep.
Arkansas improves to 14-3 on the season. Courtney Deifel’s squad will play two more games Saturday. The Razorbacks face #9 Florida State at 4:45pm then Villanova at 7:00pm. Both games will be streamed on SEC Network +
