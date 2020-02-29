JPD celebrates retirement of two long-time employees

JPD celebrates retirement of two long-time employees
Friday, Jonesboro Police Department celebrated the retirement of two long-time employees. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 28, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 8:44 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, Jonesboro Police Department celebrated the retirement of two long-time employees.

Rosie Woods and Les Haggard have both worked for the department since 1989.

As Black History Month comes to a close, we want to take this opportunity to celebrate the service of Rosie...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, February 28, 2020

Rosie worked for the department's records division, while Les worked as a warrant's investigator.

We are losing another long time employee. Les Haggard is retiring today after 30 years of service with the Jonesboro...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, February 28, 2020

Other JPD employees shared stories of Rosie and Les and their time with the department.

Chief Rick Elliott said the two will be hard to replace.

“Just the knowledge that they’ve had doing this job for over thirty years, you just can’t hire somebody and replace that so it’s a huge loss for us,” said Elliott.

While the department is sad to see them go, Chief Elliott did say they wish them all the health and happiness as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.