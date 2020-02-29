JPD celebrates retirement of two long-time employees

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, Jonesboro Police Department celebrated the retirement of two long-time employees.
Rosie Woods and Les Haggard have both worked for the department since 1989.
Rosie worked for the department's records division, while Les worked as a warrant's investigator.
Other JPD employees shared stories of Rosie and Les and their time with the department.
Chief Rick Elliott said the two will be hard to replace.
“Just the knowledge that they’ve had doing this job for over thirty years, you just can’t hire somebody and replace that so it’s a huge loss for us,” said Elliott.
While the department is sad to see them go, Chief Elliott did say they wish them all the health and happiness as they begin this new chapter in their lives.
