Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS JUDGE-COMPLAINTS
Panel seeks censure, coaching for foul-mouthed Kansas judge
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judicial disciplinary panel has recommended that a foul-mouthed Kansas judge should be publicly censured and receive professional coaching, but not kicked off the bench. The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct unanimously concluded Friday that Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins violated central judicial canons of independence, integrity and impartiality. Its recommendations will be sent to the Kansas Supreme Court, which will ultimately decide his fate. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.
AP-US-XGR-ABORTION-KANSAS
Used to giving orders, Kansas abortion foes can't cut a deal
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents for years have told the Republican-controlled Legislature what restrictions to pursue and watched as lawmakers passed their language and echoed their talking points. But now they're stymied when they face compromising to get a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot. They fell short in a House vote three weeks ago and have pressured a dozen members who voted no with emails and mail into their districts. Abortion opponents also are blocking a bipartisan plan to expand the state's Medicaid program. But those tactics aren't working yet: The targeted lawmakers appeared as dug in as ever.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE
Kansas lawmakers leave pot, tax, budget issues to 2nd half
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are leaving their first big votes on the state's next annual budget, cutting income taxes and the medical use of marijuana to the second half of their annual session. The Senate hit the Legislature's annual “turnaround” deadline Thursday with a debate on 20 bills touching on a wide range of topics. The House completed its first-half work Wednesday. Most bills had to clear their chamber of origin Thursday to be considered further. But some big proposals didn't face the turnaround deadline, including tax cuts and legalizing medical marijuana and sports betting. Budget legislation also is exempt from the deadline.
OFFICER ATTACKED-PLEA
Man pleads guilty to attacking Leavenworth police officer
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 36-year-old man has admitted to attacking a Leavenworth police officer. Anthony Dunkle pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony battery of a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors said Dunkle approached an officer who was sitting in a police car with the window down last April and began punching him. Dunkle apparently was angry with the officer over an earlier incident that led to his arrest. The officer had a cut on his face and scrapes on his hand after the confrontation.
TOPEKA HOMICIDE
Police investigate deadly shooting in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police say a 19-year-old man died in a shooting in central Topeka. Police said Ja'Sean Alston of Topeka was killed early Friday. WIBW reports arriving officers found Alston suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a car. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police did not provide any further information.
FREIGHT TRAIN CRASH DEATH
Kansas man dies in collision with freight train, patrol says
DURHAM, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck has died in a collision with a freight train in central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at a railroad crossing in the Marion County town of Durham. The patrol says 50-year-old Ronald Myhre, of Gypsum, died at the scene. The patrol says it is unclear why Myhre didn't stop before hitting the Union Pacific train.
COUPLE KILLED-CRASH
Couple in their 80s killed in crash southwest of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a husband and wife have been killed in a crash southwest of Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Thursday morning when 85-year-old Ira Bonebright, of Conway Springs, failed to yield while turning left on Kansas 42 in Sedgwick County. The driver of a pickup truck was unable to stop and crashed into the passenger side of the car. Bonebright was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife, 86-year-old Betty Bonebright, died at the scene. The driver of the truck wasn't seriously hurt.
SEDALIA KILLING-CHARGES
Kansas man charged in Sedalia man's death
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man is charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death during the weekend in Sedalia. Daniel Fernandez, of Kansas City, Kansas, is accused of killing Robert Fox Jr. on Saturday. Sedalia police say detectives established Fox owed money to someone in Kansas City, Kansas, stemming from illegal activity. On Saturday, Fox and others were inside a car when an altercation occurred and he was shot in the chest. He got out of the vehicle before it drove off and was found dead on the street. Fernandez also is charged with armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.