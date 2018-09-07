Rain and Storms Sunday and Monday

Sunday will not be as nice as Saturday. Clouds increase and thunderstorms get started in the afternoon. Expect the rain to continue into the overnight. Wind will be strong out of the south helping bump temperatures up into the low 60s by the afternoon. We’ll be near 70 degrees on Monday with more rain likely. We’ll have to watch for a strong to severe thunderstorm on Monday. We’ve lowered rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday as the front dips farther to the south. This should keep us from seeing any crazy rainfall totals. Most will see 1-2 inches while some may not even see an inch! We get a little cooler behind the front, but the 60s return by the end of the week.