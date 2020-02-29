Work crew picks up trash, helps clean up county road

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The sight of good weather made the difference this week as a county road in Region 8 began looking better.
According to a post on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, a work release crew spent two days working on County Road 402.
“Our work release crew, led by Officer Ryan Hubble, took advantage of some nice weather this week and hit the road picking up trash. 2 days and several trailer loads later, County Road 402 is looking pretty good again,” the department in the post.
