A-State baseball defeats #18 Dallas Baptist 11-7

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
DALLAS, TEXAS. (2/29/20) – A big sixth inning along with a strong outing by Zach Jackson lifted the Arkansas State baseball team to an 11-7 win over No. 18 Dallas Baptist, Saturday afternoon at Honer Field.
Jackson (2-1) worked 8.1 impressive innings for A-State (5-5), scattering seven hits and walking three to go along with three strikeouts to earn the win. Tristan Camp relieved Jackson and gave up four hits to go along with five Dallas Baptist runs as the Patriots pulled within 11-7, in the bottom of the ninth.
The Red Wolves tacked on a three-spot in the fifth inning, when Tyler Duncan sliced a double through centerfield, Sky-Lar Culver singled through right and Tipton singled down the left field line and advance to second on an E5, which scored Duncan. Duncan finished the day with team-high four hits, two runs and a double while Culver finished the contest with two hits, an RBI and a run.
The Scarlet and black extended its lead 10-0, with a big sixth inning, when Dallas Baptist issued back-to-back walks allowing Reid and Hicks to reach. Ben Klutts then singled up the middle to score Karsen Reid before Culver doubled through left field brining Liam Hicks across.
Drew Tipton belted two-run homer to homer to cap of the Red Wolves scoring frenzy in the sixth. Tipton finished the afternoon, with three RBI, two hits and two runs.
The Red Wolves added two more runs after Colten Nix slashed a two-out, two-run single through left field, bringing across Tipton and Culver.
The Red Wolves were able to build a two-run scoring advantage, in the third inning, when Karsen Reid and Duncan notched back-to-back singles before Klutts singled through the right side to score Reid. Sky-Lar Culver then gave Arkansas State a 2-0 lead, when he singled up the middle to score Klutts.
Nix added to the Red Wolves lead 11-1 after a home run to left.
Dallas Baptist added its first run in the sixth inning.
The Red Wolves will be back in action at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, for the series finale against No. 18 Dallas Baptist.
