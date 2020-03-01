A-State baseball drops Sunday contest to Dallas Baptist 12-4

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
DALLAS, TX. (3/1/20) – The Arkansas State baseball team dropped its series finale against Dallas Baptist 12-4, Sunday afternoon at Honer Field.
Chandler Coates (6.0 IP, 10 H, 6R, K, 1 BB) picked up is first loss of the season (1-1), when he scattered 10 hits while striking out four. Jack Jumper relieved Coates and tossed 1.1 innings, allowing five runs, four hits and three walks.
Liam Hicks gave Arkansas State its first run of the contest, in the third inning, when he belted a homerun to left. Hicks finished the afternoon with a hit, a run and an RBI.
The Red Wolves battled in the sixth, when Ben Klutts singled through centerfield and Sky-Lar Culver reached on a fielder’s choice then advance to second on a throwing error. Colten Nix then slashed a two-out single through the right side, bringing across Ben Klutts.
The Scarlet and Black tacked on a two-spot in fourth, when Culver scored on a wild pitch and Jaylon Deshazier belt a homerun to left.
Dallas Baptist broke the game open with a five spot in the eighth and also added runs in the third (2), Fourth (2), sixth (2) and seventh (1) to run away with a 12-4 win.
The Red Wolves will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, for a midweek contest against Southeast Missouri State.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.