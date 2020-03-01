Arkansas coronavirus test comes back negative.

(KAIT) - According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the Arkansas patient under investigation for the novel coronavirus tested negative.
Saturday, the test the ADH sent into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came back negative.
That means that the patient did not have COVID-19.
The ADH and the CDC will continue to work closely to monitor COVID-19 and update the public as they gather more information.
For more details check out the ADH website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus or call 800-803-7847.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.