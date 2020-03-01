Four seriously injured, one dead, in head-on crash in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people are seriously injured and one has died in a head-on crash in Sikeston, Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Feb. 29 around 9:15 p.m. on Salcedo Rd. and Columbine St. in Sikeston, Mo.
MSHP said, that the crash happened when, Andrew Cooper 46, of Sikeston, Mo. ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle driven by Christopher Cohen, 24 of Sikeston Mo. head-on.
Cohen was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. Cohen’s passenger Abigail Cohen 22, of Sikeston, Mo, died at the scene.
Cooper and has two passengers were seriously injured in the crash. One of the passengers was flown by helicopter to an area hospital, Cooper and another passenger were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
