Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help top-ranked Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game, and the cold-shooting Jayhawks held on to beat Kansas State 62-58 on Saturday. Azubuike finished with six points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes with a sore ankle. Cartier Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 apiece for the Wildcats.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout to lead St. Louis to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars and extend the Blues' winning streak to seven games. David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Brayden Schenn, who scored in his fourth straight game, had goals for the Blues. The Stars got goals from Tyler Seguin, Denis Gurianov and John Klingberg, who scored with 18 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. Jake Allen made 28 saves for the Blues and turned aside all three shootout attempts. Anton Khudobin made 25 saves and lost his third straight start.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday. Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season. It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten). Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cameron McGriff scored 19 points and had seven rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to a 73-61 victory over Iowa State. Thomas Dziagwa scored 14 points and Lindy Waters had 10 points and six assists for Oklahoma State, as the seniors showed up on Senior Day. Rasir Bolton scored 16 points to lead Iowa State, while also adding six rebounds and four assists. Michael Jacobson had 13 points and four rebounds. Oklahoma State entered the second half with a 36-29 lead and maintained at least a six-point advantage the entire rest of the way, never allowing Iowa State to get more than four points in a row in the half.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyson Carter scored 15 points to lead Mississippi State to a 67-63 victory over Missouri. After the Tigers cut the Bulldogs’ lead to two points in the final minute, Carter drove the lane and made a finger-roll layup to give Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) a cushion. Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon each scored 12 points. Xavier Pinson led the Tigers (14-15, 6-10) with 20 points, Dru Smith scored 19 and Mitchell Smith added 10.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gadi Kinda broke a tie in the 39th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night in their MLS season open. Kinda gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead with a long blast into the upper right corner. Alan Pulido opened the scoring for Sporting in the 17 minute, and Jake Nerwinski tied it in the 28th. Erik Hurtado completed the scoring for Kansas City in second-half extra time.
WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith and Lauren Cox both had double-doubles before the No. 2 Baylor women celebrated their 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title. Smith had 23 points and 13 rebounds while Cox had a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds in an 83-58 win over Kansas State. The 27-1 Lady Bears already had the Big 12 outright title before tipping off the game. They clinched at least a share with their win at West Virginia on Monday, then had it outright when second-place TCU lost to Texas on Wednesday. Angela Harris had 17 points for Kansas State.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Northern Iowa rolled past Drake 70-43 to capture the Missouri Valley Conference championship. AJ Green and Isaiah Brown added 15 points each for the Panthers. Northern Iowa led 30-18 at the half, holding Drake to 31% shooting. In the second half the Panthers heated up, hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range and shooting 53% overall while holding Drake to 30%. Roman Penn had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.