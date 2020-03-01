Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

RESCUE ATTEMPT-FATALITY
Woman rescued, man dies in attempt to pull truck from brink
HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — Officials in northeastern Kansas say an attempt to pull a truck found dangling over a culvert ended with the vehicle flipping over and landing upside down in a full ditch, killing a man inside. Station KSNT reports that the incident happened Friday night on state Highway 116 about four miles east of Holton. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says a passerby who came upon the stranded truck tried to get it back on the road when it flipped over into the ditch. A woman in the truck was pulled to safety, but Morse says the man in the truck could not be saved. His name has not yet been released.
TOPEKA HOMICIDE
Police: Man shot to death in domestic dispute in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say a domestic dispute led to the shooting death of a 51-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers called to the area found a man dead and later identified the victim as Kelly Parker Sr. Police arrested 47-year-old Raishawn Smith-Parker on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police did not release details on what led to the shooting. Parker's death is the city's third homicide this year.
RURAL KANSAS SUICIDES
Suicide rates increasing, mainly in rural parts of Kansas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — The number of suicides in Kansas has increased by more than half in recent years, particularly in the northwest rural areas of the state. Kansas News Service reports that mental health professionals say the geographical isolation, low population and struggling economy in rural parts of Kansas are challenges increasing suicide risk. Kansas overall had 555 suicides in 2018 — the highest rate in 20 years. A commissioner of behavioral health services says suicide risk is highest when people feel like they are a burden on others, feel outcast or isolated from others and have ready access to lethal means.
KANSAS JUDGE-COMPLAINTS
Panel seeks censure, coaching for foul-mouthed Kansas judge
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judicial disciplinary panel has recommended that a foul-mouthed Kansas judge should be publicly censured and receive professional coaching, but not kicked off the bench. The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct unanimously concluded Friday that Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins violated central judicial canons of independence, integrity and impartiality. Its recommendations will be sent to the Kansas Supreme Court, which will ultimately decide his fate. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.
AP-US-XGR-ABORTION-KANSAS
Used to giving orders, Kansas abortion foes can't cut a deal
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents for years have told the Republican-controlled Legislature what restrictions to pursue and watched as lawmakers passed their language and echoed their talking points. But now they're stymied when they face compromising to get a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot. They fell short in a House vote three weeks ago and have pressured a dozen members who voted no with emails and mail into their districts. Abortion opponents also are blocking a bipartisan plan to expand the state's Medicaid program. But those tactics aren't working yet: The targeted lawmakers appeared as dug in as ever.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE
Kansas lawmakers leave pot, tax, budget issues to 2nd half
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are leaving their first big votes on the state's next annual budget, cutting income taxes and the medical use of marijuana to the second half of their annual session. The Senate hit the Legislature's annual “turnaround” deadline Thursday with a debate on 20 bills touching on a wide range of topics. The House completed its first-half work Wednesday. Most bills had to clear their chamber of origin Thursday to be considered further. But some big proposals didn't face the turnaround deadline, including tax cuts and legalizing medical marijuana and sports betting. Budget legislation also is exempt from the deadline.
OFFICER ATTACKED-PLEA
Man pleads guilty to attacking Leavenworth police officer
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 36-year-old man has admitted to attacking a Leavenworth police officer. Anthony Dunkle pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony battery of a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors said Dunkle approached an officer who was sitting in a police car with the window down last April and began punching him. Dunkle apparently was angry with the officer over an earlier incident that led to his arrest. The officer had a cut on his face and scrapes on his hand after the confrontation.
TOPEKA HOMICIDE
Police investigate deadly shooting in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police say a 19-year-old man died in a shooting in central Topeka. Police said Ja'Sean Alston of Topeka was killed early Friday. WIBW reports arriving officers found Alston suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a car. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police did not provide any further information.