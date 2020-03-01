Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — Officials in northeastern Kansas say an attempt to pull a truck found dangling over a culvert ended with the vehicle flipping over and landing upside down in a full ditch, killing a man inside. Station KSNT reports that the incident happened Friday night on state Highway 116 about four miles east of Holton. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says a passerby who came upon the stranded truck tried to get it back on the road when it flipped over into the ditch. A woman in the truck was pulled to safety, but Morse says the man in the truck could not be saved. His name has not yet been released.