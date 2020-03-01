Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Missouri man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Columbia, and a woman has been arrested in the case. Station KOMU reports that the fatal crash happened early Friday morning, when 23-year-old Hunter Sadler, of Mexico, Missouri, was hit as he walked across a Columbia street. Police say 33-year-old Stephanie Roberts, of Columbia, was behind the wheel and fled the scene. Police say her damaged car was later found at a Columbia home, and she was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene and involuntary manslaughter. Both Roberts and a passenger in her car at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries.