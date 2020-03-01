Lyon College get win on Senior Day

Winston Peace knocked down a three-pointer to start the game for the Scots before Columbia College quickly grabbed the lead following back-to-back buckets by Justin Shaw. The Cougars took their largest lead over the Scots in the first at 19-13 on a layup by Desmond Funches with 12:40 left in the half. The Scots kept the game close and overtook the lead momentarily at 29-28 on a layup by Jonathan Iliya with 3:45 remaining. A pair of free throws by Shaw gave CC the lead once more as the Cougars held a 37-33 advantage at the half.