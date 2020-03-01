Lyon College get win on Senior Day

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – The 11th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team capped off its 2019-20 regular season in stunning fashion as the Scots defeated No. 15 Columbia College, 77-60, on Saturday afternoon inside Becknell Gymnasium. Following the game, the Scots honored their two seniors – Liz Henderson and Madison Riley – as part of the Senior Day recognition.
The Scots finished the regular season at 27-2 (23-1 American Midwest Conference). The 27 wins tied the 2012-13 team for the most wins in the regular season, while the 23 conference victories are the most in a season in program history.
The Scots and Cougars kept the score close all throughout the first quarter until a bucket by Madison Riley gave the Scots a 9-8 lead with 1:58 remaining. From there, The Scots began to take over as Marleigh Dodson split a pair of free throws before Riley and Liz Henderson added a bucket each to extend the lead to 14-8. CC ended the run with a basket in the paint by Ukari McKinney before Haley Wesley gave the Scots a 16-10 lead after the first quarter.
It was all Lyon in the second quarter as the Scots outscored the Cougars, 27-14, in the period. A pair of free throws by Katie Turner with 30 seconds remaining gave the Scots their largest lead of the half at 43-24.
Kristen Baham knocked down a triple to open up the third quarter and pushed the Scots lead to 46-24 before CC cut the deficit in half over the next six minutes. The Scots ended the period with a three-pointer by Alexis Moore and a layup by Henderson and took a 56-40 advantage into the final quarter.
CC cut the deficit to 11 twice in the fourth quarter, but that would be as close as the Cougars would get as the Scots ended the game on a 6-0 run and earned a 77-60 win.
Riley recorded a double-double and just missed out on a triple-double as she finished with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds to go along with eight assists. Henderson chipped in 14 points, while Turner and Jade Giron finished with 10 points each.
The Scots will open the AMC Championship as the No. 1-seed and will host No. 8-seed Central Baptist College on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Scots men fall at home to Columbia College
BATESVILLE, Ark. – The Lyon College men’s basketball team came up just short in its regular-season finale as the Scots fell to Columbia College, 67-63, on Saturday afternoon inside Becknell Gymnasium. The Scots earned the No. 6-seed in the American Midwest Conference Championship and will play at No. 3-seed Harris-Stowe on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
The Scots finished the regular season at 18-12 (13-9 AMC), while CC closed the regular season at 19-11 (14-8 AMC).
Winston Peace knocked down a three-pointer to start the game for the Scots before Columbia College quickly grabbed the lead following back-to-back buckets by Justin Shaw. The Cougars took their largest lead over the Scots in the first at 19-13 on a layup by Desmond Funches with 12:40 left in the half. The Scots kept the game close and overtook the lead momentarily at 29-28 on a layup by Jonathan Iliya with 3:45 remaining. A pair of free throws by Shaw gave CC the lead once more as the Cougars held a 37-33 advantage at the half.
Columbia College extended its lead to 11 midway through the second half before the Scots closed the gap to four at 55-51 with 5:49 left to play on a jumper by Cole Anderson. Lyon continued to chip away and pulled back within two points, 65-63, with two seconds remaining on a three by Ray Price but a pair of free throws by Funches held the Scots off in the end.
Dominique Loyd led the Scots with a team-high 12 points, while Anderson and Hunter Daley chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
