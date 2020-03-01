Meeting held to gauge interest for pregnancy center in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A pregnancy resource center in Jonesboro held a meeting Saturday to gauge interest in a possible center in Paragould.
Officials with Options on Main held the meeting after the pregnancy resource center in Paragould closed.
Executive director for Options on Main, Valerie Long, said the need for a center came from word of mouth from people in Greene County.
Options on Main provides free and confidential services to help people make the best decision for them.
“Primarily our center, that has been in Jonesboro for 40 years, was put in place to help crisis pregnancies,” Long said. “Men and women in crisis pregnancies that may be abortion-minded who don’t know where to go.”
The staff at Options on Main provides free pregnancy tests, ultrasound confirmation, and answer questions about abortion, parenting, and adopting.
Long said the center is a pro-life, faith-based non-profit that gives people information about abortion, but do not refer abortions. She said the information given is to help people make an educated decision but said ultimately the decisions are up to the people who come to their center.
Long believes a center in Paragould will be a benefit to the community.
“I think it would be a wonderful addition to the community,” Long said. “For men and women who are facing unplanned pregnancies to know that is a place they can go. Not only for pregnancy testing and ultrasounds but also material items they may need for their babies they plan to parent.”
Options on Main already sees clients from Paragould and Greene County in their center in Jonesboro, Long said, and if anyone is needing services, they can go by their location at 910 South Main Street in Jonesboro or call their office at 870-932-6644.
Long said there are three things to put in place foundationally for a center in Paragould to open.
The first thing, she said, is a community of people to come together with the resources such as finances and a brick-and-mortar building.
Another thing is to get information out by ways such as word of mouth.
The third thing Long said they will need is the organization and community need to partner together in the ministry of pro-life and in a pregnancy center to get up and running.
“We can’t do it by ourselves, but a community as a whole, and if we are informed and realize there is a need, people come together, and can make it happen,” Long said.
Anyone wanting to learn more about Options on Main can visit their website by clicking here.
