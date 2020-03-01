NEA NAIA college hoops roundup 02/29

Press Releases from Williams Baptist University Athletics
Date: February 29, 2020
Score: Williams Baptist University 100 vs. Lindenwood University-Belleville 90
Records: WBU (13-13, AMC 12-10) vs. LUB (6-24, AMC 4-18)
Location: Belleville, Ill.
_________________
Quick Recap:
Travon Cobb, Cortez King, Marquez Chew and Malcolm Taylor all reached double digits in scoring to lead the Williams Baptist University men’s basketball team to a 100-90 victory over Lindenwood University-Belleville on Saturday. The game was played in Belleville, Ill.
________________
Inside the Box:
Cobb scored 22 points in 18 minutes of play. The senior also grabbed 10 rebounds to complete a double-double. Meanwhile, fellow senior Marquez Chew finished with a double-double after scoring 17 points to go along with a team-high 11 boards.
Cortez King continued to dominate on the offensive end for the Eagles. He finished with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He has averaged 19.25 points per game over his last eight and scored at least 12 points in his last 12 contests.
Malcolm Taylor made 7-of-9 shots on his way to 16 points in 23 minutes of action.
______________
AMC Tournament:
WBU has won six of its final eight games of the regular season.
This win gives the Eagles the seven seed in the upcoming American Midwest Conference Tournament. They will travel to Park University on Wednesday, March 4, for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
WBU lost both regular-season competitions against Park, one by eight and most recently by three points on Jan. 23.
You can keep up with all Eagles athletics by visiting www.wbueagles.com.
Date: February 29, 2020
Score: Williams Baptist University 62 vs. (RV) Lindenwood University-Belleville 79
Records: WBU (19-10, AMC 15-9) vs. LUB (17-12, AMC 14-10)
Location: Belleville, Ill.
_______________
Quick Recap:
The Williams Baptist University women’s basketball team will be a five seed in next week’s American Midwest Conference Tournament after a 79-62 loss to Lindenwood University-Belleville in the final game of the regular season. The game was played in Belleville, Ill.
_________________
Inside the Box:
Tasia Bland led the Lady Eagles with 17 points. She added nine rebounds, two steals, two assists and one block while playing the whole game.
Meanwhile, Taylor Freeman and Katie Ferguson each scored 12 points. Freeman added four rebounds, two assists and one steal while Ferguson grabbed two rebounds and one assist.
Tia Brazell scored eight points, while Kate Junkersfeld finished with five. Melanie McKuin and Ashlyn Ellis each scored four while McKuin grabbed eight rebounds.
__________________
AMC Tournament:
WBU will play at William Woods University on March 5 at 7 p.m. The Lady Eagles lost both regular season meetings with the Owls.
To keep up to date with all Eagles athletics, visit us at www.wbueagles.com.
Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
LINCOLN, IL - Turnovers ended up being the thorn for the Crowley’s Ridge College Pioneers as they fell to Lincoln College 81-50 in the AII Conference Semifinals. CRC suffered 25 turnovers in the loss.
CRC now moves to the Tournament Consolation game for third place and an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.
Bo Roberson led CRC on the day with 17 points.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.