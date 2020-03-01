Presidential candidates focus on Mid-South as Super Tuesday nears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee and Arkansas are starting to find themselves in the spotlight, as both states prepare for their presidential primaries on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday.
Voters in 14 states will cast their ballots.
Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg made his second campaign stop in Memphis on Friday.
"I'm ready to beat Donald Trump one more time, but I can't do it alone," Bloomberg said. "Tennessee, I need your help. I need your support. I need your votes."
Bloomberg has poured hundreds of millions into Super Tuesday states.
But in the last two weeks, other candidates have started to focus on Tennessee.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign sent actress Ashley Judd to Memphis on Wednesday, and
former Vice-President Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will visit Memphis on Sunday.
Dr. Biden will appear at Loflin Yard from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Local volunteers for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have been working to drum up support for him. Sanders, who is considered the Democratic frontrunner, has also been running TV ads in Memphis...
Businessman Tom Steyer is also running ads in Memphis, as is Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Klobuchar held a rally in Nashville Friday night as she tries to increase her support in the Volunteer State.
On Saturday morning, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg told WMC Action News 5 about his plans to address poverty in Memphis by increasing investments in child nutrition, education, and healthcare. He said he would also roll back the Trump tax cuts for corporations.
"There's a powerful American majority right now that wants to deal exactly with these issues that affect Memphis and affect so many communities across the country," said Buttigieg.
Buttigieg says he's working to win support from black voters, something he has struggled to do, despite releasing a comprehensive plan to improve black communities.
"I recognize why there is such a high bar to earn your support, especially speaking to voters who have felt taken for granted by politics as usual and are rightly skeptical of new faces and new voices," said Buttigieg.
A third of the delegates in the Democratic primary is on the line on Tuesday, a day that could dramatically change the race.
