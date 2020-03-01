Razorback men drop road contest to Georgia

Arkansas worked its deficit to eight at halftime and came out quick to start the second half. However, Georgia regained the momentum and led by 11 with 10:52 left. Jones led a rally, accounting for 12 points (scored 8 and dished out two assists), to get to within one (73-72). The Hogs were also down one (83-82) after two free throws with 2:45 remaining but could not get over the hump.