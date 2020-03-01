Razorback men drop road contest to Georgia

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
ATHENS, Ga. – Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills each scored 20 points, but Arkansas could not overcome a 14-0 start by Georgia as the Bulldogs pulled away late for a 99-89 victory Saturday evening at Stegeman Coliseum.
Arkansas worked its deficit to eight at halftime and came out quick to start the second half. However, Georgia regained the momentum and led by 11 with 10:52 left. Jones led a rally, accounting for 12 points (scored 8 and dished out two assists), to get to within one (73-72). The Hogs were also down one (83-82) after two free throws with 2:45 remaining but could not get over the hump.
After Harris’ free throws, Anthony Edwards, who scored 26 to lead the Bulldogs, assisted on back- baskets and scored nine points inside the final 1:07 to secure the 10-point win.
Jones and Joe each scored 26 in the loss and Sills pumped in a career-high 21 points with six rebounds.
Arkansas returns home to host LSU on Wednesday (Mar. 4) for Senior Day. Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.