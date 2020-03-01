Razorback women defeat LSU at home on Senior Day

Fittingly, Arkansas was led by its senior duo, as Alexis Tolefree went for a game-high 17 points, while Kiara Williams went for nine points and four rebounds, all of which came on the offensive glass. Junior forward Taylah Thomas nearly double-doubled, going for 10 points and eight boards, while guards Chelsea Dungee and A’Tyanna Gaulden both reached double figures, going for 10 and 11 points, respectively.