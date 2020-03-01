Storm spotter class gives tips on severe weather spotting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With severe weather season just around the corner, the National Weather Service in Memphis held a SKYWARN Storm Spotter class Saturday morning.
Gary Woodall with the NWS office in Memphis taught those in attendance about tornadoes and severe weather.
He also gave tips on how to spot certain weather phenomena in an effort to keep them, their families, and the community safe.
Woodall said storm spotters not only help community members but also meteorologists at the National Weather Service. He said radar gives meteorologists a picture of what could be happening, but eye confirmation helps them know what is happening.
Spotters not only help NWS meteorologists but also emergency managers. They help agencies run more efficiently.
“It allows us to have our core team in the emergency operation center,” Craighead County Emergency Management Director Anthony Coy said. “Allowing us to communicate with other agencies and watch the radar and stuff such as that.”
Once you complete the training to be a SKYWARN storm spotter, you are on a list of storm spotters with the Craighead County Office of Emergency Management and if a storm system moves through, the office will task those spotters to help.
“We may task them for other things, that is not always necessarily severe weather,” Coy said. “But we like to utilize that training they have achieved and the willingness to volunteer, we want to take full advantage of that.”
The class was hosted by the Craighead County Office of Emergency Management at St. Bernards Auditorium.
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Arkansas begins Sunday, March 1 and runs until Saturday, March 7.
