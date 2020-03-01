Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (2/26/2020 - 2/29/2020)

It‘s time for you to select the Hot Shots of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Rivercrest (Alex Askew and1)
Our first nominee is Rivercrest. Alex Askew gets all the contact, the hoop, and the foul. He would give the Colts the lead in the 4th quarter, they beat Osceola on Saturday to win the 3A 3 Regional.
Izard County (Caleb Faulkner launches, Coby Everett & Dylan Tharp tip for 2)
Nominee number 2 is Izard County. Caleb Faulkner launches a three-quarter court pass, Coby Everett tips and Dylan Tharp finishes on Wednesday. The Cougars would go on to win the 1A 2 Regional, the reigning state champs are 36-5 this season.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Batesville (Izzy Higginbottom steal and swish)
Our first girls nominee is Batesville. Izzy Higginbottom picks off the pass and takes it the other way for the swish. The Lady Pioneers beat Southside to win the 4A East Regional. Reigning state champ BHS is 29-2 this season.
Hoxie (Ellery Gillham board & dime, Jaecie Brown and1)
Our second girls nominee is Hoxie. Ellery Gillham brings down the board and outlets ahead, Jaecie Brown drives for hoop and the harm. The Lady Mustangs won their 19th straight game and captured the 3A 3 Regional title.
VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
The poll opens Sunday at 4:00pm and closes Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 6pm sportscast.
