Affidavit: Man hid camera in shower, then blackmailed victim for more pictures

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man has been arrested and charged with sexual extortion after police say he hid a camera in a shower and then blackmailed the 16-year-old for more pictures.
David Alen Burdyshaw, 31, was arrested and charged with computer child porn, computer exploitation of a child first-degree, and sexual extortion.
According to the probable cause affidavit, in November, police were notified by Arkansas State University IT Services that a laptop they issued had what they thought were hidden camera videos and pictures.
The laptop was turned over to the Jonesboro Police Department’s High Tech Crime Unit to investigate.
On Feb. 26, police interviewed the victim who confirmed the sexually explicit photographs found on the laptop were of her, and that Burdyshaw had them.
She told police she was 16 at the time, and that Burdyshaw then began blackmailing her.
According to the affidavit, the victim told police Burdyshaw claimed he would tell her mother about the things she had confided in him previously that her parents did not know about.
She went on to tell detectives that Burdyshaw asked her to send him nude photos and videos, and even bought her lingerie for her to wear in pictures.
The affidavit shows that the sexual extortion continued by phone for more than a year.
The girl told police that it finally stopped when Burdyshaw told her they were going to have sex when she returned from a family trip. She told investigators that's when she told her mom everything.
During the interview, she told police that after talking to her mom, they decided not to contact the police at the time, so she didn't have to endure the court process.
Police told the girl that since the photos contained child porn, charges would be filed.
Judge Bolin set Burdyshaw’s bond at $50,000, and he’s to not have any contact with the victim, and he’s been criminally banned from all Arkansas State University campuses.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.