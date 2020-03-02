Affidavit: Man hid camera in shower, then blackmailed victim for more pictures

The illegal installation of a video camera in a shower stall to capture video by the indicted former employee of Arkansas State University did not take place on the A-State campus. While evidence was located on a university computer, there was no indication that any of the materials were created or obtained on campus. In the course of conducting its investigation, A-State University Police Department discovered that the individual indicted used his university computer to access a remote drive, causing evidence to be copied on to the university computer. A-State Police requested the assistance of Jonesboro Police Department to analyze the computer contents which yielded evidence of the crimes.

Bill Smith Associate Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communication