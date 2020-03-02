Former Egypt police chief faces impersonation charge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The former Egypt police chief faces an impersonation charge after police say he impersonated a police officer after resigning from the Egypt Police Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Gerald Goza was instructed by the State of Arkansas Division of Law Enforcement Standards and Training or CLEST on Jan. 7, 2020 to stop any law enforcement related activities until he could provide documents related to discrepancies pertaining to his certification.
On Feb. 12, 2020, the criminal investigation division with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office got word of an allegation that Goza was still performing police-related activities after Jan. 7.
An investigation began after Craighead County investigators received a copy of a letter from CLEST that was dated Jan. 9 saying Goza was removed from service and could not perform or act as a law enforcement officer in Arkansas.
The investigation found Gosa resigned from the Egypt Police Department at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 after CLEST met with him.
During that interview, the affidavit stated, Goza admitted to resigning from the department and that he turned in his badge.
During the investigation, Goza allegedly impersonated a police officer for the city of Egypt numerous times after he resigned.
The affidavit said Goza called E-911 dispatch to start a family dispute call and requested them not to send a Craighead County deputy to the call.
“Goza identified himself as 5-50 (call number for the Egypt Police Chief) on the E-911 radio and checked out at the dispute a short time later.”
On Feb. 1, 2020, Goza called dispatch about a car tearing up the city park and advised them to have a sheriff’s deputy respond to the call.
When the deputy arrived, a marked Egypt police car was sitting in the driveway area parked behind the suspect’s vehicle.
The affidavit said Goza went on that call at the request of the mayor and did not have a police uniform, but was in the Egypt police car.
“On February 4, 2020, Gerald Goza called E-911 dispatch and advised them that he, we want to add an additional police officer to the police department, a job normally performed by the chief of police,” the affidavit stated.
A detective received an email on Feb. 28, that originated from a citizen’s Freedom of Information Act request from Feb. 3, 2020, to the city of Egypt.
The city attorney responded to the letter on Feb. 28, 21 days after Goza allegedly resigned as police chief.
The email stated “Chief Goza is working on your request and is getting some legal clarification about the response. I assure you that Chief Goza will have the responses for you in the very near future. He will update you accordingly regarding the responses.”
Goza appeared before a Craighead County District Judge Monday, March 2, who charged him with first-degree criminal impersonation. He was released on an “own recognizance” bond.
Region 8 News confronted Goza as he walked out of the courtroom on Monday. Goza refused to talk with Region 8 News about the allegations against him.
