Isolated Storm Possible Overnight

Storms so far have stayed across southern Missouri, but there’s still a chance for redevelopment. Any storms could produce hail or even a tornado. Storms move out by morning, and we’ll stay dry Tuesday though clouds may stick around. Highs will be a bit cooler but still in the 60s by the afternoon. We could see mid-60s return by Thursday. The heaviest of the rain should stay south of us, but we can’t rule out a quick shower. More mild weather ahead for the weekend into next week.