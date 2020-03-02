Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BICYCLIST'S DEATH-ACQUITTAL
Arkansas man acquitted in retrial in bicyclist's death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who had previously been found guilty in the death of a bicyclist has been acquitted after he had appealed his original conviction and was retried. Justin Van Smith had been found guilty in May by a Little Rock judge and sentenced to 10 months in jail in the October 2017 death of 30-year-old Vincent Lynell Tio Jackson. Smith, 48 appealed the verdict and the case was sent back before a jury last week in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Jurors acquitted him on Thursday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS-UNIVERSITIES
Arkansas universities cancel study abroad amid virus concern
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Several Arkansas universities have canceled study abroad programs in Italy amid fears over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville announced on Friday it was suspending academic operations at its Rome Center for the rest of the spring semester, and all of its American students there are returning to the U.S. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville spokesman John Thomas tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that 40 students had been studying at the Rome Center this semester, along with 60 students from other schools. Officials at Harding University in Searcy had previously announced they were closing its campus in Florence and pulling its students.
KLOBUCHAR-ARKANSAS
Former Arkansas congressman backs Klobuchar for president
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas Congressman Vic Snyder is endorsing Amy Klobuchar's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Snyder said he was backing Klobuchar in a statement released Thursday by the Minnesota senator's campaign. Snyder represented central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District from 1997 to 2011. He praised Klobuchar as having the right mix of toughness, honesty, intelligence and empathy. Early voting is underway for Arkansas' primary, which will be held on Tuesday. The solidly Republican state has drawn heavy interest from Democratic presidential candidates. Klobuchar headlined a rally in the state last weekend.
EYE LAW DISPUTE-ARKANSAS
Group files new lawsuit over Arkansas 'eye law' referendum
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of an Arkansas law to expand the procedures optometrists may perform have filed a new legal challenge to a referendum on the proposal. The group, Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to disqualify the referendum on the eye surgery law from the November ballot. The “eye law” approved by the Legislature last year would allow optometrists to perform several procedures that previously only ophthalmologists could. The lawsuit accuses canvassers of giving out misleading information. The group behind the referendum says it followed the law throughout the process.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas details state's preparations for coronavirus threat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor says he's told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak of the new coronavirus, though the state does not have any confirmed cases. Hutchinson on Friday briefed reporters on the state's preparations for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The governor said the agencies developing plans in case of an outbreak include the state Department of Human Services, which oversees the state's Medicaid and child protective programs. He said the state Department of Education is also developing guidance for schools around the state.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-ARKANSAS
2 violations upheld for Hot Springs medical pot dispensary
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State regulators have dismissed one violation and sustained two others against a medical marijuana dispensary in Hot Springs. The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted Wednesday to sustain two violations against Green Springs Medical dispensary. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Hot Springs dispensary is the state's most successful since opening May 1, selling more than 1,400 pounds of medical marijuana as of Feb. 14. The board also decided Wednesday to reduce the facility's fine from $7,025 to $1,000, noting that the dispensary's owner has been cooperative with investigators and put in an effort to comply with regulations.