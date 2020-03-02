Omaha hospital allows 4 Americans from cruise ship to leave quarantine

Jeri Seratti-Goldman from southern California, left, and Joanne Kirkland of Knoxville, Tenn., who were being monitored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. following exposure to the corona virus on a cruise ship in Japan, participate in a news conference Monday, March 2, 2020. They are two of the four Americans cleared to leave quarantine after testing negative for the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (Source: Nati Harnik)