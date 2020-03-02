Omaha hospital allows 4 Americans from cruise ship to leave quarantine

Those being monitored have to test negative three times, 24 hours apart, before leaving quarantine

Omaha hospital allows 4 Americans from cruise ship to leave quarantine
Jeri Seratti-Goldman from southern California, left, and Joanne Kirkland of Knoxville, Tenn., who were being monitored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. following exposure to the corona virus on a cruise ship in Japan, participate in a news conference Monday, March 2, 2020. They are two of the four Americans cleared to leave quarantine after testing negative for the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (Source: Nati Harnik)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 2, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 3:43 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Four of the Americans who were exposed to a new virus on a Japanese cruise ship and were being monitored at an Omaha hospital have been released from quarantine.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center says two of them never tested positive for the new coronavirus and were cleared for release Monday. Two others left quarantine on Sunday after testing negative.

Eleven more people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess two weeks ago all tested positive for COVID-19. They will have to test negative three times, 24 hours apart, before they can leave quarantine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.