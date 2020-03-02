Richard DuBose selected as February’s Teacher of the Month

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One student said he’s the most positive person they’ve ever met and without him, they would not be able to graduate.
That’s just one of the reasons why Richard DuBose from Brookland High School was selected as our “Teacher of the Month.”
10th grade student David Findley appreciates his teacher’s attitude.
“He just keeps you motivated,” said Findley. “He’s one of those very optimistic guys.”
Teaching algebra to high school students isn’t for everyone, but for DuBose, it means more than just numbers and equations.
“Whatever their dreams are, they will pursue them with confidence and passion and be successful in those fields, even if it’s hard, even if it means sometimes, they fail,” said DuBose.
He focuses on establishing confidence, which is something that has really benefited 10th grade student Daniel Canfield.
“I’ve learned a lot because at the beginning of the year, I wasn’t doing too well, until I started talking to him, and he helped me out," said Canfield.
Canfield is not alone.
“I actually did good on a test, that was like the first time I did good on a test,” said Findley. “He was like you’re rocking it David, you’ve got this, keep doing it, that kind of motivated me to keep going and doing what I was doing.”
But, it’s not just his motivation that students appreciate.
“Being a teacher is multifaceted,” said DuBose. “You’ve got to be a little bit of a parent, you’ve got to be a little bit of a coach, it can be dangerous, but, you’ve got to be a little bit of a friend.”
It’s his desire to provide them with the tools and mentality that they need, to be able to make a difference in their lives.
“Whether they are good or bad at math, science, social studies, history, any of the elective classes; that they do have the ability to be successful in those fields and that that belief in themselves will carry on in to a career,” said DuBose.
