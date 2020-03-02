Road construction to begin on Nettleton Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Repaving and repair work is coming to Nettleton Avenue, causing stretches of lane closure and shifts.
The City of Jonesboro will begin milling Nettleton Avenue between Church Street and Caraway Road Tuesday morning.
Road work will begin at 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The project is expected to take about four weeks, weather permitting.
Mayor Harold Perrin asked motorists to be patient and said this is only the beginning of several highways and street projects that will be performed around the city this spring and summer.
“We have several projects in 2020 that will improve our streets and traffic flow, so we ask everyone to be patient,” Perrin said. “Nettleton Avenue is a significant arterial, and it needs resurfacing so I will be glad when it’s complete.”
Curb and gutter repair, followed by repaving, will be finished by April, weather permitting.
The city says other projects on tap this year include added lanes at Caraway and Highland Drive, continued progress on the Arkansas 18 railroad overpass, widening at Harrisburg, Parker and Forest Hill roads, intersection improvements at U.S. 49 and Parker Road, and widening at Southwest Drive/Main Street and Highland.
