2020 3A State Tournament Central

The road to Hot Springs runs through Charleston. The 3A State Basketball Tournament tips off Tuesday. We’ll update this page with scores involving NEA teams.
2020 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament
1st Round
Wednesday 2:30 : Rivercrest vs. Jessieville
Wednesday 5:30: Gosnell vs. Baptist Prep
Thursday 2:30: Osceola vs. Episcopal
Thursday 5:30: Bald Knob vs. Mayflower
Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday
State Semifinal #1: Saturday 1:30pm
State Semifinal #2: Saturday 7:30pm
State Championship: March 13th at 1:45pm in Hot Springs
2020 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament
1st Round
Tuesday 1:00: Hoxie vs. Episcopal
Tuesday 4:00: Walnut Ridge vs. Central Arkansas Christian
Wednesday 4:00: Mountain View vs. Central
Thursday 1:00: Harding Academy vs. Lamar
Thursday 4:00: Trumann vs. Mayflower
Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday
State Semifinal #1: Saturday 12:00pm
State Semifinal #2: Saturday 6:00pm
State Championship: March 13th at 12:00pm in Hot Springs
