2020 3A State Tournament Central

We'll update this page with scores from NEA teams. (Source: SOURCE: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | March 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 7:10 PM

The road to Hot Springs runs through Charleston. The 3A State Basketball Tournament tips off Tuesday. We’ll update this page with scores involving NEA teams.

2020 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament

View bracket HERE

1st Round

Wednesday 2:30 : Rivercrest vs. Jessieville

Wednesday 5:30: Gosnell vs. Baptist Prep

Thursday 2:30: Osceola vs. Episcopal

Thursday 5:30: Bald Knob vs. Mayflower

Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday

State Semifinal #1: Saturday 1:30pm

State Semifinal #2: Saturday 7:30pm

State Championship: March 13th at 1:45pm in Hot Springs

2020 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament

View bracket HERE

1st Round

Tuesday 1:00: Hoxie vs. Episcopal

Tuesday 4:00: Walnut Ridge vs. Central Arkansas Christian

Wednesday 4:00: Mountain View vs. Central

Thursday 1:00: Harding Academy vs. Lamar

Thursday 4:00: Trumann vs. Mayflower

Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday

State Semifinal #1: Saturday 12:00pm

State Semifinal #2: Saturday 6:00pm

State Championship: March 13th at 12:00pm in Hot Springs

